NHRC Questions Regulatory Basis Of ‘Analogue Paneer’, Seeks Nationwide Details On Sales And Safety | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) bench led by Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognizance about the manufacture, licensing, sale and consumption of 'analogue paneer', particularly in relation to its composition, nutritional value, food safety and the protection of consumers' right to accurate information.

The concerned authorities have been directed to submit action taken report within two weeks of receipt of the notices. The matter came before the Commission on the basis of a complaint filed by the Advanced Study Institute of Asia.

The bench has sought to examine a fundamental question - what is the regulatory and nutritional justification for permitting a product substantially different from conventional milk-derived paneer to be manufactured and sold as a paneer substitute?

The Commission has sought detailed clarification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India regarding the regulatory status of analogue paneer, its permissible composition, nutritional implications, health concerns, applicable standards and testing methodology.

The NHRC has further sought information from the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories regarding the manufacture, supply, sale and serving of analogue paneer, including inspections, sampling, violations and enforcement action.

The concerned authorities have been directed to submit action taken reports within two weeks of receipt of the notices.