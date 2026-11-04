NHRC Issues Notices To MP, Rajasthan And Maharashtra Over Alleged Sale Of Minor Girls For ₹3-5 Lakh, Seeks Reports Within Two Weeks | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra government and their police chiefs over reports that a large number of minor girls are allegedly being sold for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh by their parents to middlemen in several districts along the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a "large number of minor girl children are being sold for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh by their parents to middlemen in several districts along the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan".

It is claimed that these girls are "trafficked by middlemen" with the help of false documents showing them as their "adopted children".

On gaining adulthood, they are sold for Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in different cities of Maharashtra allegedly for "sex trade" after changing their personal details to hide their identities.

The Commission has observed that it raised serious issues of violation of the human rights of victim girls.

The Commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries and directors general of police of the three states seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks.