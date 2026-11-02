NHM Launches 61 Free CHEST Clinics Across Madhya Pradesh To Tackle Winter Air Pollution And Respiratory Diseases | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Health Mission (NHM) has launched 61 dedicated CHEST clinics across Madhya Pradesh in district hospitals and hospitals attached to government medical colleges to address air pollution-related health problems during the four high-pollution winter months.

All check-ups and treatment at these clinics will be provided free of cost.

These dedicated CHEST (Cardio-respiratory Health Effects Screening and Treatment) clinics are being run under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) of the Central government.

As per NHM, 51 district hospitals and those government medical colleges which have their own teaching hospitals, and there are 10 in number, as the other five government medical colleges, especially newly opened ones, have been provided district hospitals as teaching hospitals. Therefore, there are 61 CHEST clinics.

Air pollution-related illnesses include asthma, COPD, bronchitis and cardiovascular diseases aggravated by poor air quality.

Special focus is given to high-risk individuals, including residents of highly polluted areas, smokers, people exposed to firewood, biomass smoke and individuals exposed to crop residue ('parali') or garbage burning.

These clinics are specifically established to combat the rise in respiratory ailments caused by deteriorating air quality and cold conditions during the winter months.

NHM deputy director, NPCCHH, Dr Rahul Bhadoria said the CHEST clinics would remain operational until the end of February to address respiratory diseases caused or aggravated by air pollution during winter.

He said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued directives to set up dedicated clinics to screen, diagnose and manage high-risk individuals during the high-pollution months. All check-ups at these clinics would be provided free of cost.