NHAI, BMC Resolve Ayodhya Bypass Sewage Line Dispute, Save 200 Trees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major departmental dispute linked to Bhopal’s 16-kilometre Ayodhya Bypass expansion project from Ratnagiri to Asaram Square was resolved on Thursday, saving nearly 200 trees.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have reached an agreement to provide space for a crucial sewage pipeline within the service lane, securing sewage connectivity for nearly 5 lakh residents and the city’s largest sewage treatment facility, the 60 MLD Bhanpur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

The issue surfaced during preparations under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme when officials found that the proposed 10-lane bypass design included roads and utility ducts but lacked any provision for sewage pipelines. Officials warned that without a dedicated sewage corridor, the Bhanpur STP could become ineffective despite heavy public investment.

Initially, NHAI cited technical norms and insisted that sewage lines be laid outside the project boundary. However, BMC officials argued that limited urban space and ongoing development made the proposal impractical. Finally, NHAI agreed to allocate a 4-to-8 metre-wide corridor inside the service lane for sewage infrastructure.

Tree felling row escalated matter According to BMC officials, the dispute intensified over the proposed felling of nearly 200 trees in the earlier designated corridor. Sources said BMC was advised to install sewage pipelines beneath tree roots, but the corporation opposed the move due to the ongoing NGT case involving the cutting of around 8,000 trees for the bypass project.

Official Statement Speaking to Free Press, BMC Superintending Engineer Udit Garg confirmed that water line shifting work is already underway under BMC supervision, while technical coordination for the sewage infrastructure has now been finalized