NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of BHEL Sewage Treatment Plant's Reported Six-Month Shutdown In Bhopal, Orders Probe Into Pollution Concerns | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of reports that Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (BHEL) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Barkheda Pathani has remained non-functional for six months, allegedly resulting in sewage accumulation and overflow on the premises.

During a hearing, a bench comprising Justice Shiv Kumar Singh and expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi directed notices to be issued to the authorities concerned, treating the matter as a serious environmental concern. The tribunal registered the case based on reports published on Oct 1.

According to the tribunal's order, the STP has a treatment capacity of 4.5 million litres per day (MLD) and was constructed at a cost of several crore rupees. Its reported prolonged shutdown has allegedly led to sewage accumulation and overflow, causing problems for residents of nearby areas and farmers due to foul odour and dirty water.

Collector, MPPCB & BMC asked to respond

The tribunal has directed that Bhopal collector Priyank Mishra, the member secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner RP Ahirwar and BHEL Bhopal's public relations officer be impleaded as respondents.

The authorities have been asked to submit their replies within four weeks through the tribunal's e-filing portal.

Joint committee to verify ground situation

The NGT has ordered the formation of a joint committee comprising representatives nominated by the Bhopal collector and the MPPCB member secretary. The committee will inspect the site and submit a factual report on the situation and the action taken within six weeks.

The MPPCB will serve as the nodal agency for coordinating the committee's work. The tribunal's registry has also been directed to provide the relevant documents to the respondents and the committee within one week. The matter will next be heard on Dec 17.