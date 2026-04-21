 NGT Slams Tree Base Concretisation In Bhopal, Orders Eco-Friendly Urban Planning
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NGT Slams Tree Base Concretisation In Bhopal, Orders Eco-Friendly Urban Planning

The NGT has directed authorities against concretising tree bases during road construction, calling it harmful to urban ecology. Hearing a case on trees in Awadhpuri, the tribunal warned that cement cover blocks root functions, increases heat, and reduces groundwater recharge. It stressed the constitutional right to a clean environment and urged sustainable, green urban infrastructure practices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
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Concretisation Around Trees: Terming It Environmental Damage, Green Body Orders One-Metre Open Space Around Trees and Directs Removal Of All Obstructions | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) , Central Zone Bench in Bhopal, has issued a strong directive against the concretisation of tree bases during road construction, terming the practice harmful to both trees and the urban environment.

Hearing a petition in Raj Krishna Kewat vs State of Madhya Pradesh, the tribunal took note of allegations that nearly 25 trees along Babulal Gour Marg in Awadhpuri had been completely encased in cement, restricting the flow of air and water to their roots.

The bench, comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, observed that covering tree bases with concrete effectively kills them by blocking essential root functions. It noted that such practices not only damage tree health but also contribute to rising urban temperatures and declining groundwater levels.

The tribunal further highlighted that excessive concretisation increases surface runoff and contributes to the urban heat island effect, worsening environmental conditions in cities.

Reiterating constitutional principles, the tribunal emphasised that a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right under Article 21. It stressed that protecting trees and green spaces is essential for maintaining ecological balance and public health.

Focus on sustainable urban practices:

The NGT also underscored the need for eco-friendly urban planning, including the use of porous materials, preservation of green cover, and improved stormwater management to prevent flooding. With these observations, the tribunal disposed of the application while holding civic authorities accountable for safeguarding the city s green infrastructure.

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