NGT Orders SDM Kolar To Ensure Encroachment Removal From Shahpura Lake | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kolar, to take initiative for demarcation and encroachment around Shahpura Lake and Wetland and to submit the report fortnightly and personally appear with affidavit filing in advance on the next date fixed to clarify the position.

Free Press had raised the issue over demarcation and encroachment around Shahpura Lake. As per order, NGT has directed MP State Wetland Authority and the State PCB to identify the wetlands and put the details on the website of the State Wetland Authority with the area, location and district.

The encroachments from the Shahpura Lake/Wetland must be removed within a time frame and action taken report be filed by the collector and municipal commissioner concerned before the next date fixed.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is further directed to ensure that details of FTL along with Buffer Zone/Zone of Influence associated with all the wetlands under its control are provided to its concerned branch so that no new permission of construction is granted to anyone in the prohibited zone due to lack of information. Further action taken report be filed before the date fixed.

Concern was raised over encroachments and ecological deterioration, in addition to discharge of untreated water into the water bodies, obstruction of all natural drainages, channels and intentional damage to the discharge of water accumulation in the pond intended to make encroachment directly affecting the environment.