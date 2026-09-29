NGT Orders Compliance With CPCB Idol Immersion Guidelines To Protect Bhopal’s Lakes From Pollution | Representataive image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to comply with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines on idol immersion to prevent environmental and aquatic pollution.

Environmentalist Nitin Saxena raised the issue of environmental and aquatic pollution caused by idol immersion during a hearing before the NGT on Tuesday.

Petitioner Saxena raised the issue before the tribunal that the direct immersion of idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP), chemical paints and other non-biodegradable materials into Bhopal's natural water bodies, specifically Bhoj Wetland and Shahpura Lake, could have severe adverse effects on water quality, aquatic life and the entire wetland ecosystem.

Appeal made to prohibit the direct immersion of idols made from plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical or toxic paints into natural water bodies such as Lower Lake, Shahpura Lake, and instead provide adequate and convenient artificial immersion ponds.

Additionally, to mandate that the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board conduct tests for water quality and heavy metals before, during and after idol immersion and to ensure the scientific disposal of idol remnants, garlands, clothing, plastic and other solid waste following the immersion process.

Keeping in view the upcoming Durga festival and future religious events, the petitioner also sought the formulation and implementation of an effective, time-bound and permanent Idol Immersion Management Plan for Bhopal, so as to prevent the recurrence of pollution caused by idol immersion in natural water bodies every year.