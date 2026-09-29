Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Mixed-Use Push Raises Infrastructure, Traffic And Parking Concerns | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Bhopal Development Plan 2047 provides for mixed-use and non-residential activities across multiple land-use categories according to the width of any road rather than concentrating them in area-wise capacity assessment.

The provisions cover residential, public and semi-public, mixed-use, CMU, TOD and agricultural areas, besides allowing specified existing non-residential activities in developed residential colonies.

The draft earmarks 2,448.84 hectares for mixed-use and 1,348.97 hectares for commercial use, together accounting for 3,797.81 hectares, or about 6.22% of the 61,017.02-hectare developable area.

Separately, the plan proposes a 51-km Growth Corridor, with about 3,000 hectares planned for high-density mixed-use development.

The figures, however, should not simply be added because the corridor may overlap the broader land-use framework.

The draft also allows specified non-residential activities in existing developed residential areas based on road width.

Town and Country Planning (T&CP) experts cited the Bhopal s geographical areas have much more low-lying areas than any other major city. So, the provisions of mixed-use land should not be prepared according to its road width.

Properties must meet conditions relating to prior development, taxation and non-residential electricity connections.

Newly developed areas, unauthorised colonies, buildings without permission, internal residential roads, green areas, water bodies, forest areas and buffer zones are among the excluded categories.

Commercial activity extends beyond designated mixed-use land

Provision

Draft scope

Key concern

Mixed-use land

2,448.84 ha

Concentration of multiple activities

Commercial land

1,348.97 ha

Traffic and parking demand

Growth Corridor

About 3,000 ha

High-density mixed-use pressure

Existing non-residential use

Eligible developed residential premises

Commercialisation of residential areas

Parking

1 ECS per 50 sq m built-up area

Difficult on small plots

Regularisation

Existing qualifying non-residential activity

Capacity assessment needed

Experts flag implementation gaps

Jagdish Singh, professor of architecture and planning at MANIT, Bhopal, said the eligibility conditions establish existing use, but do not by themselves establish whether local roads, parking, drainage, water supply, electricity, waste management and fire-safety systems can support continued activity.

The parking provision of one equivalent car space for every 50 sq m of built-up area could also be difficult to implement in smaller or leased properties. While the draft provides for compensatory payment where parking cannot be provided, experts point out that a fee cannot create additional road space or parking capacity.