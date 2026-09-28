Old Bhopal Set For Major Transformation Under Master Plan 2047 With Wider Roads | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Bhopal Master Plan 2047 envisages a major transformation of the Old City with roads narrower than 9 metres proposed to be widened to the prescribed width across 25 areas.

The plan also proposes Heritage Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to support the conservation of historically significant buildings.

However, experts have pointed to a lack of clarity over the implementation mechanism, including how various redevelopment measures will be coordinated and executed on the ground.

Under the proposal, roads in the identified areas will first be marked for a width of 9 metres (around 27 feet). The applicable Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for plots along these roads will subsequently be 0.25 lower than the normal FAR.

The proposal is aimed at improving connectivity and addressing congestion in densely built-up parts of Old Bhopal, where several roads are significantly narrower and buildings and shops are located close to the carriageway.

Old City area - Proposed FAR

Kumharpura (Imami Gate) - 1.50

Beldarpura - 1.50

Chaklapura - 1.75

Jumerati - 1.75

GhodaNakkas - 1.75

Mangalwara - 1.50

Kazipura - 1.50

Islampura - 1.25

Bhoipura - 1.25

Hathikhana - 1.50

Madar Domini - 1.50

Ginnori - 1.50

Retghat - 1.25

Fatehgarh - 1.25

Shahjahanabad - 1.25

Amirganj - 1.25

Idgah Hills - 1.25

Jahangirabad - 1.50

PulBogda Area - 1.50

Chhola Area - 1.25

Nishatpura - 1.25

TilaJamalpura - 1.25

Sindhi Colony - 1.25

Qazi Camp - 1.25

Regiment Road - 1.25

Heritage TDR for historic buildings

The draft proposes Heritage TDR for buildings of archaeological or historical importance.

Such structures may be identified through a municipal survey and declared heritage properties under the prescribed process.

With the landowner's consent to conservation conditions, Heritage TDR equivalent to the eligible building area may be provided.

The Urban Development and Housing Department is proposed as the nodal department for the process.

Implementation remains a question

Speaking to Free Press, Professor Krishna Kumar Dhote, Department of Architecture and Planning, MANIT Bhopal, said the Master Plan is aspirational, with broad goals, but the tools and mechanisms needed to achieve them remain unclear in several areas, including TDR.