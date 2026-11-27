Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has flagged gaps in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment and a non-functioning sewage treatment plant (STP), leading to the release of untreated wastewater from numerous hotels, 'dharamshalas', 'ashrams' and other establishments into the Mandakini river at Chitrakoot.

As per the NGT order, the discharge of waste into the Mandakini river, either directly or through drains, is resulting in a violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The regional office of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), Satna, has issued statutory notices to 103 units, which include various hotels, 'dharamshalas', guest houses and other establishments, directing them to take necessary corrective action and ensure that no untreated water is discharged by them directly or indirectly into the Mandakini river.

The MPPCB submitted a report stating that construction work on the proposed STP for Chitrakoot town is in progress. As of the date of inspection, the construction of the STP was not complete, and its commissioning had not yet commenced.

Since the STP was not operational, there were no arrangements for the proper treatment of wastewater and domestic sewage generated from the municipal area.

During the inspection, monitoring of the Mandakini river and major drains was conducted. It is pertinent to mention that the results of the water quality analysis of the samples collected are currently within prescribed limits on account of the monsoon season and the self-cleansing property of the river. However, the fact remains that untreated sewage is being directly discharged into the river.