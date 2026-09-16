 NGT Directs Plantation Of 7,000 Saplings Within 15 Days After 700 Trees Felled For Natu Barkheda Stadium Construction
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNGT Directs Plantation Of 7,000 Saplings Within 15 Days After 700 Trees Felled For Natu Barkheda Stadium Construction

NGT Directs Plantation Of 7,000 Saplings Within 15 Days After 700 Trees Felled For Natu Barkheda Stadium Construction

The NGT’s Central Zone Bench has ordered plantation of 7,000 saplings by September 30 after more than 700 trees were felled for the international stadium and road works in Bhopal’s Nathu Barkheda-Neelbad area. The tribunal sought a 10-fold compensatory plantation and directed authorities to submit an action-taken report with photographs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
NGT Directs Plantation Of 7,000 Saplings Within 15 Days After 700 Trees Felled For Natu Barkheda Stadium Construction
NGT Directs Plantation Of 7,000 Saplings Within 15 Days After 700 Trees Felled For Natu Barkheda Stadium Construction | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Tuesday directed the Forest Department and Social Forestry authorities to undertake compensatory plantation of 7,000 trees by Sept 30, following the cutting of more than 700 trees during construction of the international stadium and road development in the Nathu Barkheda-Neelbad area.

The tribunal directed the authorities to file an action-taken report along with photographs before the next date of hearing.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, expert member, while hearing an Original Application filed by Nitin Saxena against the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd. and other respondents.

The tribunal noted that although funds had been deposited with the Revenue Department for plantation, the required plantation had not been carried out so far.

Representing the state, counsel Prashant M Harne said steps were being taken to undertake plantation during the ongoing rainy season.

Officials appearing before the tribunal, including SDO Sweta Singh and Priti, submitted that plantation activities had already begun at some locations.

They said the exercise had been delayed due to non-availability of budgetary provisions. After funds were allocated, preparations for plantation during the current rainy season had been completed.

Main case to be considered later

The applicant's counsel raised other issues concerning the merits of the case. The tribunal said these issues would be considered after the respondents submit their replies and at the time of final disposal, as the matter has been listed for hearing on Oct 16.

Read Also
Bhopal Sex Racket Busted At Indrapuri Spa, 4 Men Arrested After Decoy Customer Operation
Bhopal Sex Racket Busted At Indrapuri Spa, 4 Men Arrested After Decoy Customer Operation

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source