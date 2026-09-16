NGT Directs Plantation Of 7,000 Saplings Within 15 Days After 700 Trees Felled For Natu Barkheda Stadium Construction | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Tuesday directed the Forest Department and Social Forestry authorities to undertake compensatory plantation of 7,000 trees by Sept 30, following the cutting of more than 700 trees during construction of the international stadium and road development in the Nathu Barkheda-Neelbad area.

The tribunal directed the authorities to file an action-taken report along with photographs before the next date of hearing.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, expert member, while hearing an Original Application filed by Nitin Saxena against the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd. and other respondents.

The tribunal noted that although funds had been deposited with the Revenue Department for plantation, the required plantation had not been carried out so far.

Representing the state, counsel Prashant M Harne said steps were being taken to undertake plantation during the ongoing rainy season.

Officials appearing before the tribunal, including SDO Sweta Singh and Priti, submitted that plantation activities had already begun at some locations.

They said the exercise had been delayed due to non-availability of budgetary provisions. After funds were allocated, preparations for plantation during the current rainy season had been completed.

Main case to be considered later

The applicant's counsel raised other issues concerning the merits of the case. The tribunal said these issues would be considered after the respondents submit their replies and at the time of final disposal, as the matter has been listed for hearing on Oct 16.