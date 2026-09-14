Bhopal Sex Racket Busted At Indrapuri Spa, 4 Men Arrested After Decoy Customer Operation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police on Sunday busted a flesh trade racket operating from a spa centre in the Indrapuri area and arrested four men in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone 2) Vikas Shahwal said the police received a tip-off about immoral trafficking at the spa. Acting on the information, police sent a decoy customer to the spa to verify the allegations.

After the information was confirmed, a police team raided the premises and searched.

During the search, police found young men and women in objectionable circumstances in five of the nine rooms at the spa.

According to police, preliminary investigation and evidence collected during the raid indicated that the spa was being used for prostitution and that the suspects were receiving commissions from the earnings.

The four suspects arrested in the case have been identified as Bhuvan Singh Chandel, Deepak Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Dev Singh Rajak.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 20% commission was allegedly given to Bhuvan Singh Chandel, 10% to Deepak Thakur, 15% to Pankaj Tripathi and 5% to Dev Singh Rajak from the earnings at the spa.

Police seized Rs 8,800 in cash, mobile phones and other material and evidence from the premises.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police are questioning the accused to establish the involvement of other persons, operators and members of the alleged network.