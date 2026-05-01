NGT Ban Flouted: MP Tourism Runs Motorboats In 16 Water Bodies, Even Ramsar Sites | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a clear directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning motorised boats in notified wetlands, Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT) continues to operate cruise and motorboats across 16 water bodies in the state.

The issue has resurfaced following a tragic incident at Bargi Dam near Jabalpur, where at least nine people lost their lives after a cruise boat sank on April 30.

In its September 12, 2023 order, the NGT pulled up the Madhya Pradesh Government for causing “very drastic” damage to wetlands and directed an immediate halt to cruise and motor-propelled boat operations in all notified 120 wetlands. The Tribunal clarified that the ban applies to all designated wetlands, including the Bhoj Wetland. The NGT has stressed strict adherence to environmental laws and boat safety norms, warning that violations will attract penalties under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Motorboats still operating in Ramsar sites

Madhya Pradesh has five Ramsar sites: Bhoj Wetland, Sirpur Lake, Sakhya Sagar, Yashwant Sagar and Tawa Reservoir. However, motorised boats are reportedly operating in four of these sites, raising serious concerns about violations of environmental norms.

Environmental risks and expert warning

Speaking with Free Press, petitioner Subhash C Pandey warned that cruise vessels use highly polluting fuels, releasing toxic emissions and discharging waste into water bodies. He emphasised that such activities severely impact aquatic ecosystems, degrade potable water sources and contribute to air pollution. The ecological concerns extend to the Narmada River, which supports rich biodiversity. Studies show that fish species declined significantly after dam constructions, and further disturbances from cruise operations could worsen ecological damage.

NGT directives on construction and monitoring

The Tribunal also ordered the demolition of illegal constructions within wetland buffer zones and prohibited permanent structures in ecologically sensitive areas. Authorities, including pollution control bodies, have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance and monitoring.

No SOP and weak enforcement

Pandey alleged that despite directions to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for motorboats in non-wetland areas, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has not implemented such a framework. Experts allege a lack of monitoring and enforcement, allowing violations to continue unchecked.