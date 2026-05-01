MP Government Halts Cruise Operations Across State After Bargi Dam Tragedy, Forms SIT; Technical Audit Of Vessels Made Mandatory | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has suspended all cruise operations in the state until further notice. Minister for Tourism Dharmendra Singh Lodhi on Friday ordered an immediate halt to all such operations.

Services will resume only after a technical probe of every cruise vessel operating in the state has been conducted. The government had also formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe safety compliance and emergency response in dam tragedy.

The move follows serious allegations from the families of victims, who claimed that life jackets were not provided to passengers before the journey. They alleged that safety gear was distributed only after water began entering the vessel, leaving little time for emergency measures.

Lodhi said it is mandatory for cruise operators to carry and provide life jackets to all passengers. The Minister assured that if any negligence is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Furthermore, the minister said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to thoroughly examine all aspects of the accident, including safety compliance, operational lapses, and emergency response.