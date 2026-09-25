NGOs' Growing Role In MP Government Schools Questioned | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The growing role of NGOs in the government school system has come under question, with concerns being raised over their involvement in teacher training, school-related responsibilities and recruitment.

Several NGOs working under the School Education Department have allegedly been engaged to conduct training programmes for teachers, raising concerns over their impact on regular teaching activities. Teachers have written to the State Education Centre (RSK), saying frequent training is affecting classroom teaching in government schools.

The School Education Department has nearly two lakh teachers working in government schools. While teachers are appointed to teach students, they are repeatedly sent for training by NGOs selected through departmental processes. Teachers have also complained that their duties are being affected by frequent training sessions.

It has also been alleged that some NGOs are engaging in recruitment in the name of the School Education Department. Officials of the RSK said that if NGOs are conducting recruitment and other programmes without prior permission, their proposal would be considered invalid.

Officials of the RSK said that if NGOs are conducting recruitment and other programmes without prior permission, their proposal would be considered invalid.

NGOs taking over school responsibilities

According to the report, some NGOs are also allegedly taking up school-related responsibilities, while others are involved in providing training. This has raised questions over the role being assigned to private organisations in the government school system.

The report also cites the example of the Activity Based Learning (ABL) programme, which was earlier implemented with the support of an NGO. Though the programme has now been discontinued, it reportedly caused difficulties for students in Tribal, remote and other areas of MP. The report further alleges that several schemes introduced through NGOs were later discontinued, while private organisations continued to play a role in government schools. It argues that excessive involvement of NGOs can affect teaching and learning in schools.

Four NGOs operating separately

At present, the RSK has agreements with Sight Saver India Foundation, Akshay Foundation, Sashaktikaran Foundation and Mobius Foundation. It has also entered into an agreement with Ajim Premji Foundation. Apart from these, several NGOs are working with the RSK.

The RSK s headquarters has reportedly allotted space to NGOs including People India, CSF, Room to Read India, Muskan Dreams and Creative Foundation. People India has also been allotted a room at the RSK s premises. The report says some agreements with NGOs have already expired, but the organisations continue to occupy space on the premises.

NGOs should follow RSK directions

Education Council president Ajay Dubey said that NGOs working in the state should follow the directions of the RSK and the Directorate of Public Instruction. He alleged that NGOs often modify the pattern of teaching through training programmes.

Illegal appointments alleged

NGOs are allegedly making illegal appointments in the name of the School Education Department. Advertisements have been issued offering youths salaries of up to Rs 70,000 per month along with travel allowances. This is being done despite several partnership agreements between NGOs and the RSK having expired nearly three years ago.

he School Education Department had entered into MoUs with NGOs under a partnership programme through the RSK. Even after the agreements ended, the NGOs were allowed to continue working. In some cases, fresh advertisements have also been issued for recruitment.