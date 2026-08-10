New SAF Battalion To Be Established Soon In MP's Khandwa, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a new SAF battalion would be established in Khandwa district soon. Three State Industrial Security Force units would be constituted in the state, with one unit being formed in the first phase here on Monday.

A programme was organised by the police department to felicitate the chief minister to express their gratitude to him for initiating large-scale new recruitments in the department and for facilitating promotions that had been pending for years.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said, “Special companies comprising youths from Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya Tribes, which fall under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) category, would also be formed.

A record 27,534 police officers and personnel across 58 cadres of the police department have been promoted.”

Among them, 12,928 constables at the field level were promoted to head constables and 5,171 head constables were promoted as assistant sub-inspectors.

Highlighting new employment opportunities for youths, Yadav said, “Since 2023, over 14,704 candidates have been selected across various cadres and the recruitment process for an additional 9,751 posts is currently underway.” Recruitment for the police band and FSL is also at the final stages.

Yadav said that the police force has had many notable figures like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. “Doval continues to serve the nation even after retirement.

Doval has done commendable work in strengthening national security,” he added. DGP Kailash Makwana said that a recruitment process for the band squad was underway. All units will soon be provided with a police band.