'Netaon Ki Salary Cut Honi Chahye, Inke Chartered Par Rok...' Dhirendra Shastri's Remarks On PM's 'Save Fuel; Viral; Calls 'Cockroach Janata Party' A Sign Of Rising Unemployment-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After returning from a 21-day period of spiritual practice, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, who is currently delivering religious discourses at Badrinath Dham, made several remarks against the government.

He made remarks on issues ranging from fuel prices to the value of the Indian rupee and the social media trend "Cockroach Janata Party."

Few video clips have surfaced, in which Shastri said, "Aam janta se toh prarthna ki gayi hai ki diesel-petrol kam jalaye. Kaash netaon ke chartered planes par bhi rok lagayi jaye. 3 mahine ke liye netaon ki salary bhi kam karni chahiye."

He further said that people should stay away from excessive desires if they want to remain happy. "Ichchhaon se door rahoge, toh anandit rahoge. Isliye ichchhaon ko door rakho. Hamara purana shlok yaad rakho — 'Jo prapt hai, wahi paryapt hai,' he said.

Watch the video below :

Referring to a social media trend involving the phrase "Cockroach Janata Party," Shastri joked that people are now forming parties around creatures they usually fear. He added that such trends show concern about rising unemployment and the future of young people in the country.

Speaking about the Indian rupee's value against the US dollar, he said that he hopes the rupee becomes so strong that Americans would need to pay many dollars while Indians would pay just one rupee.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save petrol and diesel. Shastri said that while common people are asked to reduce fuel use, restrictions should also be considered on chartered aircraft used by politicians, as they consume large amounts of fuel.

He further spoke about the idea of "One Nation, One Election", saying that since there is only one country, elections should be held together. Referring to the need to reduce unnecessary expenditure, he said, "Bharat ka vyarth ka kharch bachana hai. Ek desh, ek chunav hona chahiye. Usme hi sab niptao."

DHIRENDRA SHASTRI PLAYING “GOOD COP BAD COP” ?? 😏

GUESS, TIDBITS



"COCKROACHES EMERGING…..

This proves #Unemployment on the rise..

INDIAS SKILL DEVELOPMENT in decline….

HIGE concern for #India and its youth……..

Something to think about." - #DhirendraShastri 😏 pic.twitter.com/2gjJ2pUOPH — KALLURI (@I_KALLURI) May 29, 2026

He further suggested that politicians' salaries should be reduced for three months and said that strengthening the rupee should not be left only to ordinary citizens.