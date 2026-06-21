Nephrologist’s Son, Student End Life In Separate Incidents; Police Probe Underway In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men, including a nephrologist’s son and a student preparing for competitive examinations, committed suicide. Police are probing the circumstances leading to their deaths.

In the first incident, 41-year-old Saurabh Banjara, son of nephrologist Dr ML Banjara, died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Sunday.

According to police, Saurabh, an MBA graduate and resident of Pooja Colony under Ratibad police station limits, had allegedly consumed poison on Saturday night.

Family members rushed him to the hospital after noticing his deteriorating condition and vomiting. Despite prolonged treatment, he succumbed on Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Saurabh had been under stress after losing his job at a private company three months ago. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged seven years and six months.

No suicide note was recovered and police said all possible angles were being investigated.

In another case, a 28-year-old competitive exam aspirant identified as Saurabh Singh was found hanging in his rented room in Rohit Nagar under Shahpura police station limits on Saturday night. Originally from Gwalior, Singh was preparing for competitive examinations.

His roommate alerted police after Singh's family reported that he was not answering calls.

Police recovered the body and seized his mobile phone for examination. No suicide note was found and police are probing the reason behind the extreme step.