Nepalese PM leaves for New Delhi-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave farewell

Deccan Herald

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prachanda left for New Delhi from the city after his two-day visit of the city and Ujjain on Saturday afternoon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a farewell to Prachanda.

On this occasion, water resources minister TulsiramSilawat, tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, chairman of Indore Development Authority Jaipal Singh Chavda, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, AkashVijayvargiya, Malini Gaur and Mahendra Hardia, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, police commissioner MakarandDeoskar, collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T, Municipal Corporation commissioner Harshika Singh and other officers were also present.

PM Prachand also expressed happiness at the overwhelming welcome given to him during the visit through a tweet. CM Chouhan offered PM Prachanda a self-portrait.

During the two-day visit PM of Nepal visited Mahalakeshwar temple in Ujjain and in the city visited the solid waste management system of IMC. CM Chouhan hosted a dinner in honour of the PM of Nepal and his delegation in the city on Friday night.

Read Also Indore: Insurance company directed to pay Rs 16L to family of Covid victim