Nepal national among four held with  over 9 kg cannabis worth Rs 5 crore in Bhopal

Crime branch police with the seized cannabis in Bhopal on Thursday . | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) Crime branch police have arrested four persons including a woman and a Nepal national with over 9 kg cannabis worth Rs 5 crore in the city. The three accused are natives of Kanpur, of these two - Shahid, and the woman Zulekha Siddique -were currently residing in Mumbai and one Bablu alias Shahid, in Shahjanabad Bhopal. Veer Bahadur Giri, the Nepal national used to get the consignment from his country to Kanpur and from there it was brought to Bhopal and finally the consignment was taken to Mumbai, said Deputy Commissioner of police Amit Kumar while talking to media persons here.

In Bhopal, the cost of one gram cannabis is around Rs 1000 and the same quantity in Mumbai is sold for Rs 5,000.

The DCP said police got a tip off that a woman and a man carrying drug consignment were heading to Kamlapati railway station.

Acting on the tip off, police at the railway station intercepted an auto rickshaw coming from Shahjanabad. Shahid, and the woman Zulekha Siddique, both residents of Mumbai, Andheri West, were in the auto. They were to catch a train to Mumbai. During the search cops found three packets in the bag of a woman and three others in the handbag. The packets contained around 3 kg cannabis on July 11.

During the interrogation, the duo told police about their local connection, Bablu alias Shahid, a resident of Shahjanabad Bhopal. Police arrested Bablu and a Nepal resident Veer Bahadur Giri, with around 6.7 kg of cannabis on July 13.

High quality drugs sourced from Nepal: DCP

DCP said that three drug peddlers are natives of Kanpur and one hails from Nepal. The Nepal national used to get the drugs from his country as the product there is natural and of high quality. “In Nepal the labour is cheap and it is prepared at a very low cost, but once it reaches Mumbai and Bhopal its cost increases many fold. The cost multiplies reaching the posh areas of Mumbai. High returns have attracted a number of people,” the DCP stated.

Per gram charas sold at Rs 3000-5000 in Mumbai: The cost of the product varies from place to place, In Bhopal per gram charas costs Rs 500-Rs 1000 and when it lands in Mumbai it is sold for Rs 3000 to 5000 per gram, said the DCP.

In Bhopal too many people have fallen for drugs and the police have started collecting details of the suppliers to nab them.

