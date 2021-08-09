Nemawar rape & mass murder case: Cops get clean chit as Madhya Pradesh government finds no laxity on their part

BHOPAL: Home department has given a clean chit to the police in the Nemawar incident where five members of the family were allegedly raped and murdered. Home minister Narottam Mishra, in a reply to a question in state assembly on Monday said that no laxity was found on part of the police.

Congress MLA, Jitu Patwari had asked the home minister about action taken on police officials found lax in discharging their duty. Home minister Mishra in his reply said that there was no laxity on part of police hence the question of taking action against them does not arise.

“The time taken in investigation of the case was normal and there was no delay in investigation. The investigation officer was a Sub-Divisional Officer,” said the reply from the home minister.

In the same question, the Congress MLA had asked if a compensation of Rs 1 crore each will be given to the kin of the deceased besides a job. The home minister replied in negative.

Five members of a tribal family were allegedly killed in Nemawar of Dewas district which had made national headlines. The bodies of five members of a family, Mamta Bai and her two daughters Rupali and Divya along with their two cousins Pooja and Pawan were found after 48 days, buried 10 feet deep in a farm of Surendra Chouhan the main accused. Mamta went missing on May 14.

On June 29 the bodies were exhumed from the farm of Surendra Chouhan- the main accused.

Congress MLA Harsh Gahlot had also asked if the police probed into the call details of BJP MLA Ashish Sharma and the police inspector. Home minister replied in negative.

Another Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma had also asked questions on the Nemawar incident. Home minister in his reply to them also reiterated that police did the right job and senior officials monitored it and took the case to conclusion in the normal course of time. All accused have been arrested, replied the home minister.