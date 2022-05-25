Nehru statue damaged in Satna; police nab 6 persons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satna police have arrested six persons who were allegedly involved in damaging the statue of the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, police said on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has raised objection to the incident.

On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media in which some youths were seen damaging the statue. Allegedly, the youths are members of the anti-addiction campaign, but they are drug addicts.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta through his tweet, stated that the Kotwali police station has registered the case under section 143,144,146,147,148,149,427 and 153-A of the IPC and have arrested six accused of the case.

Ex-CM Nath tweeted and stated “the incident is unfortunate and I demand from the government to investigate the case and take strict action into the matter. I also demand to secure the statue”.