Neglecting Farmers, Oustees— Govt's Axe May Fall On Collectors In MP; IAS Transfers Ahead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The axe may fall on officials, neglecting the work of the farmers and the displaced people.

The government has started preparing another list of transfers of IAS officers. The shifting of collectors of some districts may take place on the basis of their performance.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal discussed the issue of transfer.

The government will issue the transfer list after another discussion between CM and CS. Yadav recently held a meeting in Khajurabo over the rehabilitation of displaced people of the Ken-Betwa and Runjh-Majhgawan projects.

The feedback he received at the meeting indicated that some irregularities cropped up in the rehabilitation work in Panna.

The government recently posted a collector to Chhatarpur but may transfer Panna collector Usha Parmar.

The government may also transfer Narmadapuram col- lector Somesh Mishra and Harda collector Siddharth Jain for their failure to handle the farmers' agitation.

Some changes in the posting of some officers in a few districts may also take place. Minister for Women and Child Development Department Nirmala Bhuria complained about secretary GV Rashmi and director Nidhi Nivedita. The director recently had a dispute with the employees of the department. The government may shift them for their failure to maintain good relations with the employees.

Govt may reduce burden of Principal secretary Sukh Veer Singh

Principal secretary Sukh Veer Singh holds the charge of two important departments, PWD and public health and medical education. The government may relieve him from the burden of one of the departments. Similarly, principal secretary Manish Singh has charge of the energy and technical education departments.

The government may free him from the technical education department. The number of departments of principal secretary E Ramesh Kumar may be reduced. At present, Ramesh holds the charge of the revenue, OBC welfare, and Narmada Valley Development departments. Besides, there may be some changes in the departments of secretary- rank officers. After Barnwal assumed the position of CS, the government issued two transfer lists. Now, it has begun to prepare the third.