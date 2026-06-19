NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: Three-Hour Biometric And Frisking Process Mandated | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The reporting, biometric verification and frisking of candidates at exam centres will commence at 11 am and continue until 1:30 pm, as per guidelines of the National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting the NEET-UG re-exam 2026 on June 21 following irregularities reported during the previous examination.

Around 1.20 lakh students are appearing for the re-exam in Madhya Pradesh and 13,774 students will take the exam in Bhopal.

There are 283 examination centres in Madhya Pradesh, of which 32 are in Bhopal. There will be 57 centres in Indore, while 24 each will be in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The administration is on high alert. There will be two-tier security at examination centres, which includes deployment of adequate police personnel, separate frisking arrangements for female candidates and crowd management strategies.

CCTV cameras and jammers have been installed at all centres across the state. Large clocks will be placed outside every centre for the students, and doctors will be stationed on-site to attend to any medical emergencies.

The district administration, police and railway authorities have made elaborate arrangements for NEET-UG. Doctors will also be available at examination centres for medical emergencies.

As per NTA guidelines, the deadline for entry into the exam centre is 1:30 pm. For general candidates, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, whereas for eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the exam will continue until 6:20 pm, inclusive of the sanctioned 65 minutes of compensatory time.

Candidates are mandatorily required to carry the original printed copy of their admit card, a valid photo identity proof, two recent passport-sized photographs and a postcard-sized photograph affixed to the admit card in the prescribed format.

Every candidate must undergo the processes of frisking, biometric verification and registration at the exam centre.

Prohibited items

NTA has imposed a complete ban on carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, calculators, books, notes, written material, handbags, purses, jewellery, cameras, recording equipment, food items and other electronic or prohibited objects.

Ballpoint pens required for marking answers will be provided at the exam centre itself.

No thick clothes, big buttons

Candidates have been instructed to adhere to the prescribed dress code. Candidates are advised to wear simple, light-coloured clothing and to avoid garments made of thick fabric or featuring large buttons, multiple pockets and accessories such as jewellery, watches and belts, as well as other prohibited items.