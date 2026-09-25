NEET UG Mop-Up Round Before Vacancy List In Madhya Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education Issues Schedule

NEET UG Mop-Up Round Before Vacancy List In Madhya Pradesh | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued schedule of mop-up round without releasing vacancy list. Before mop-up round of counselling, DME conducted two rounds of counselling. However, in other states like Rajasthan, counselling of third round has also been conducted.

As per schedule, online registration runs from Sept 28 to Oct 2. The revised state merit list releases on Oct 3, followed by choice filling from Oct 4 to Oct 7. Registered applicants must fill and lock their college preferences between Oct 4 and Oct 7. Failure to lock choices within the specified window will result in non-allotment of seats. Seat allotment will be on Oct 10 and reporting in person will be from Oct 11 to Oct 14.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) national spokesman Dr Akash Soni said, “ Releasing a mop-up counselling round or choice-filling window before publishing an accurate, comprehensive vacancy list creates a "blind lottery" scenario that severely disadvantages candidates. Without a verified seat matrix, candidates might waste valuable preference choices on colleges that have zero actual openings while missing out on realistic options.