Bhopal’s ‘No UPI Day’ Draws Mixed Response As Traders Keep Accepting Digital Payments | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'No UPI Day' call failed to find uniform support among traders in the city on Wednesday, with many shops and business establishments continuing to accept UPI payments.

Some even accepted digital payments despite covering their QR codes and sound boxes with black cloth and displaying notices saying that UPI payments would not be accepted. However, some traders did follow the call.

Akhil Bhartiya Udhyog Vyapar Mandal, Madhya Pradesh, had given a call to shopkeepers and business establishments to observe Wednesday as 'No UPI Day' to protest the decision of the Government of India to impose an MDR -Merchant Discount Rate- of 0.4% on Person-to-Merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 through UPI from Oct 15.

At Hind Opticians, Peer Gate, owner Lalchand said they were accepting UPI payments. Why should we incur losses? We will see what has to be done after October 15, he said, adding that in any case, most of our spectacles are priced lower than Rs 2,000.

Dinesh Agrawal, who runs a jewellery shop in Chowk Bazar, told Free Press that these days people don't come to markets carrying cash. So, refusing UPI payments would mean turning the customer back. We can't afford to do it, he said, adding that they were not only accepting UPI payments but would continue to do so after October 15 also.

Jay Agarwal, owner of Agrawal jewellery shop in Chowk, said that they won't insist on cash payments until October 14. Maybe, the government would roll back its decision, he said. Bahurani Lehnga Creation at Chowk was also accepting UPI payments. We have no option. We can't say no to the buyers, the owner of the shop said.

Satish Gangrade of Laxmi Garments, New Market, said there is no alternative. Those opposing the cess were mainly owners of big showrooms who sell goods worth several lakh a day, he added. Swaraj Agarwal of Asthlaxmi Jewellery in New Market said that they were not declining UPI payments as they have not received any communication from the New Market Sarafa Association.

However, Abhishek Jain, who runs a men's wear outlet in the Old City, said that they were not accepting UPI payments. He claimed that at least 250 shops in the Chowk area were doing the same. After October 15, we won't accept UPI payment if the bill is above Rs 2,000, he said.

Shashank Jain, a seller of ladies' garments in New Market, said that the 0.4% MDR on UPI was 'immoral'. The limit of Rs 2,000 is too low. Today, a can of edible oil costs more than Rs 2,000, he said, adding that in the long run the move would hurt the government. Banks will have to handle huge amounts of cash and open more ATMs.