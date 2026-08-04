NEET UG Counselling 2026: AIQ Round 1 Begins August 4, Classes From September 8 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first round of counselling for admission to MBBS and other undergraduate medical courses under the All India Quota (AIQ) will begin on Aug 4, and the academic session for the 2026-27 batch will commence on Sept 8, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

According to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), one of the major changes this year is that candidates who have been allotted a seat and opted for an upgrade in subsequent rounds will no longer have to physically report to the allotted college merely to complete admission formalities.

Their admission will remain valid in the counselling system while they participate in subsequent rounds, subject to the applicable counselling rules. The MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility.

Candidates may resign their allotted seat through the MCC counselling portal, wherever permissible under the counselling rules and within the prescribed timelines, without the need for physical submission at the allotted institution, the MCC said.

Candidates seeking NRI reservation in deemed universities will be able to upload their documents online through the counselling portal.

The academic session for undergraduate medical courses will begin on Sept 8, even as counselling for subsequent rounds continues for vacant seats.

The first round of AIQ counselling for deemed and central universities will be held from Aug 4 to Aug 17. The last date for joining is Aug 22, according to the schedule shared by the MCC.