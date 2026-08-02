 Alliance Française Brings Paris To Bhopal With Immersive VR Experience
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Alliance Française Brings Paris To Bhopal With Immersive VR Experience

Alliance Française de Bhopal hosted an interactive event at Swami Vivekanand Library featuring French language workshops, a France and Francophonie quiz and an immersive virtual reality tour of Paris. Separate sessions for adults and children introduced participants to French culture, language and iconic landmarks through engaging activities and VR technology.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 02, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Alliance Française Brings Paris To Bhopal With Immersive VR Experience
Alliance Française Brings Paris To Bhopal With Immersive VR Experience | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alliance Française de Bhopal organised Discover the French Language and the French-speaking World at Swami Vivekanand Library in the city on Saturday.

The Virtual Reality Experience, a visit to Paris was one of the most popular attractions of the event. The participants experienced an immersive virtual tour of Paris, virtually exploring iconic landmarks including the Eiffel Tower under the session.

Separate sessions were organised for adults and children, allowing visitors to experience French capital through cutting-edge VR technology without leaving Bhopal.

The first session, French Language Discovery Workshop, which introduced participants to the basics of French language through simple words, greetings, expressions, games, and engaging interactive activities.

The session also introduced attendees to renowned French authors and storytellers.

It was followed by the France & Francophonie Quiz, where participants tested their knowledge about France and the wider French-speaking world.

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