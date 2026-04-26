NEET UG 2026 - Cyber Commandos To Keep Eye On Paper Leak, Syndicate Gang | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unprecedented security arrangements have been planned by the police for NEET UG 2026 examinations to be held at 283 exam centres in the state on May 3.

Extra security measures will be exercised at sensitive places, particularly in Chambal range. Cyber commandoes will keep watch on those who try to get involved in paper leak or try to spread rumours on social media platforms.

Holding a video conference with Superintendents of Police of all districts on Saturday, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana asked them to keep a close watch on activities of syndicate gangs or on probabilities of paper leaks in bordering districts from other states.

He directed them to take strict action against those who attempt paper leaks on social media platforms or try to spread rumours. In this regard, special duty of cyber commandoes or the cyber cell will be ensured.

He directed that tight security arrangements should be ensured by making physical verification of examination centres, strong rooms and exam rooms. Hand Held Metal Detectors should be provided in adequate numbers for checking candidates and additional police force should be deployed at examination centres.

The DGP insisted on strict monitoring right from taking the question paper to examination centres, OMR sheet submission after the exam and return of exam material. He directed to make provision for police escort during the transportation of examination material between the post office, bank, strong room and exam centres. The entry of unauthorised persons will be prohibited at exam centres.

Additional Director General of Police A Sai Manohar said that by learning lessons from the incidents of 2024, central level security would be in place this time. DIG Tarun Naik said that the highest 57 exam centres were made in Indore where additional security would be provided.