NEET UG – 14,000 Appear At 33 Centres On Sunday, Entry After Biometric Verification | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 14,000 candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 at 33 examination centres in Bhopal on Sunday.

Biometric verification was mandatory for all candidates prior to entry, and the process was completed immediately after frisking for each candidate.

Candidates were not permitted to carry their own pens or pencils into the examination hall. Ballpoint pens were provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the centres.

Students said Physics was the most challenging section, describing it as lengthy and demanding with more theory-based questions than numerical ones. Chemistry was reported as moderate or lengthy, while the Biology section, comprising Botany and Zoology, was considered good and well-balanced.

Servesh, after appearing for the examination at Subhash Excellence School, said, Physics was tough and Chemistry was moderate. The Biology section was good. Overall, NEET was tougher this year than last year.

Another aspirant, Prachi, found the Chemistry section lengthy and Physics quite tough. Rakesh, after appearing for the examination at MLB Girls College, noted that the Botany and Zoology portions were balanced and not mixed in terms of topics.