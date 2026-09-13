NEET Round 2 Allocates MBBS Seats To 10,800 Candidates Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 10,829 candidates were considered for allotment in the second round of Madhya Pradesh state counselling session. After the second round of NEET counselling, medical colleges have been allotted based on MBBS aspirants' rankings. Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the final list after the second round.

As per the list, old government medical colleges have closed admissions at 36,810 All India Ranking. One hundred fifteen NRI seats were allotted, 96 of them MBBS, from AIR 1,58,627 to 9,92,621. Govt medical colleges finish at 56,000 AI ranking in second round of counselling.

MGM, Indore finished with 11,467 All India (AI) rank while Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, closed at AI rank 16,669.

Gwalior medical college has been allotted at 24,539 AI ranking and NSCB, Jabalpur, closed at 24,356 while Rewa medical college at 31,000 AI ranking and Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) of Sagar at AI 36,810 rankings.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their allotted college and complete the admission formalities between Sep 12 and Sep 18; otherwise, they may lose their seats, and they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2 lakh for non-NRI and Rs 10 lakh for NRI candidates. Candidates are required to report to their respective colleges in person with documents.