Neet Re-Exam Triggers Anxiety; Many Students Opt Out Amid Uncertainty | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As preparations intensify for the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21 following the paper leak controversy, several students are choosing not to appear for the exam again.

While the re-exam was intended to ensure fairness, it has triggered anxiety among candidates, many of whom say they are emotionally exhausted, financially strained and uncertain about the future.

Coaching institutes have restarted classes and test series to support affected students, often without charging any additional fees.

However, educators admit that despite these efforts, convincing students to return to preparation mode has been difficult due to fears over rising cut-offs, another possible paper leak and declining confidence levels.

Fear of higher cut-off, repeat leak keeps students away

A major concern among students is the uncertainty surrounding the re-examination itself. Many candidates fear that the fresh test could lead to a higher cut-off, reducing their chances of securing admission despite months of preparation.

The paper leak controversy has shaken confidence in the examination system, leading some candidates to question whether appearing again is worth the emotional stress.

Siddhi Gour, a NEET aspirant from Shahganj, said she had been living in Bhopal on rent for her preparations but returned home after the examination.

Returning to Bhopal and making all the arrangements again is difficult for me. It will put an additional financial burden on my family, so I have decided not to take the re-exam, she said.

Another student, Shivani Kewat, who was preparing for NEET in Bhopal, has now decided not to appear for the exam as she is afraid that the difficulty level may increase.

In her first attempt, she was hopeful of reaching the cut-off marks, but now she fears scoring lower marks.

Costs force students to skip offline classes

The re-exam has also created financial difficulties for students from economically weaker families, particularly those from rural areas who had been staying in cities for coaching.

After the original examination, many students vacated their hostels or rented rooms and returned to their native places.

Now, they are being asked to restart their preparation and travel back to examination centres, a challenge many families are struggling to manage.

Students and coaching mentors say the burden of appearing again has fallen disproportionately on those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Khushboo Verma, a student, said, I can t afford to come back again because of financial problems. Now I have to take free online classes as I have already spent a lot of money on my preparations.

Coaching institutes extend free support

To help students prepare for the re-examination, coaching institutes in Bhopal have resumed classes, organised daily tests and expanded online support systems.

Amit Gupta of NEET Mentor said they have launched a daily test series that will continue until June 20 to ensure students remain in practice.

For students unable to return physically, institutes are providing study material, guidance and doubt-solving support through WhatsApp groups and mobile applications.

Coaching centres say teaching students for an additional month or more has increased their operational burden, but they have decided not to charge any extra fees.

Gupta further said that students should keep in mind that the competition will reduce as many students will not opt for the exam, which will be a brownie point for them.