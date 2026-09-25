NEET PG Results Out; 50% Seats Are To Filled Through All India Quota; Around 2500 Seats Are In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NEET PG 2026 results were declared on Thursday. The 50% All India Quota (AIQ) of government-college PG seats is filled centrally by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The 50% state quota, together with private-college seats, is filled by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, through the MPOnline portal at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Around 2,500 PG seats are in various private and government colleges. Over 1,400 seats are in government medical colleges and 1,000 seats are in private medical colleges.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) national general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “ around 2500 seats are in MP and 50% seats will be filled through All India quota and remaining 50% will be filled through state quota.”

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allocation Results To Be OUT Today At mcc.nic.in

On January 4, 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the results of the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allocation. Applicants who registered for Round 3 can view the results on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to check:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

Step 2: Go to the home page and click on the link for the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allocation results.

Step 3: Enter your login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Once you click submit, the result of your seat assignment will be shown.

Step 5: Download the page and view the result.

Step 6: Save a hard copy of it for future reference.