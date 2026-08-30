NEET PG Exam Held At Two Centres In Gwalior; 1,356 Candidates Appear |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The NEET PG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), New Delhi, was held at two centres in Gwalior on Sunday, August 30.

A total of 1,356 candidates appeared for the computer-based examination at centres set up in Badagaon and Thatipur. The examination was conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Strict checking before entry

Candidates were required to report to their examination centres by 7 am. They underwent strict security checks before being allowed into the examination halls.

Unauthorised electronic devices and other restricted items were kept outside the centres to prevent malpractice. These included cameras, camera-equipped glasses, earpieces and Bluetooth devices.

Candidates were also prohibited from carrying notes, chits, blank paper or any other material that could be used for cheating.

Administration issues rain advisory

Considering the possibility of rain, the district administration advised candidates to leave home early and reach their centres well before the reporting time.

They were asked to keep sufficient travel time in hand to avoid delays caused by waterlogging and traffic congestion.