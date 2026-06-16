NEET And Yoga Day On Same Date; CM Orders Special Traffic Arrangements | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With NEET (UG) 2026 and International Yoga Day falling on June 21, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to prepare a special traffic management plan to ensure that candidates do not face inconvenience in reaching examination centres.

Yadav said Yoga Day events should not disrupt the movement of candidates and directed district administrations to ensure seamless traffic flow around examination centres.

He also instructed officials to assist candidates facing transportation difficulties and, if necessary, arrange government vehicles to help them reach their centres on time.

Reviewing NEET preparations through a video conference with collectors, superintendents of police and other officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to complete all arrangements well in advance and maintain strict security at examination centres.

The examination will be held at 283 centres across 30 districts of the state. Officials have been directed to ensure adequate arrangements for security, traffic, electricity, drinking water and other essential facilities.

The review meeting paid special attention to Jabalpur, where President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit on the same day.

The Chief Minister directed that biometric verification systems, CCTV cameras and jammers be installed at all examination centres by June 19. He also ordered trial runs of the equipment a day before the examination.

Yadav also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the Centre's decision to provide candidates an additional 15 minutes during the examination, taking the total duration of the test to three hours and 15 minutes.