NEET Amid Tight Security Today; Police Conduct Mock Drill | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted across 32 examination centres in Bhopal on Sunday under extensive security arrangements involving 400 police personnel, AI-based surveillance systems and central security agencies.

To ensure foolproof arrangements, police conducted mock drills at examination centres on Saturday evening in coordination with other concerned agencies.

The exercise included rehearsals of security deployment, entry procedures, gate management and emergency response protocols, along with the transportation of question papers to examination halls under strict watch.

Police officials said eight to 10 personnel have been deployed at every examination centre, while cyber police teams and local intelligence units have been put on alert a day in advance.

AI-powered monitoring systems, CCTV surveillance and signal jammers have been installed to prevent any malpractice during the examination.

Authorities said the question papers and OMR sheets have been sent to examination centres under double-layer security with assistance from central security forces and are being monitored through GPS-enabled tracking systems.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets will remain prohibited.

Avoid rumours, candidates urged

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said a mock drill was conducted on Saturday. He appealed to candidates and parents not to believe rumours regarding paper leaks, exam cancellation or postponement.

Traffic arrangements

Meanwhile, the traffic police have issued an advisory due to ongoing Metro construction work.

Candidates appearing at centres in Anand Nagar and Gautam Nagar have been advised to use alternative routes to reach venues well before the reporting time.