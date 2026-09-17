Nearly 5,000 BMC Files Stuck Over New Audit Objection, Vendor Payments Worth Crores Delayed In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 5,000 files from various departments of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are currently stalled following a new audit objection, delaying payments worth crores of rupees to vendors and affecting the supply of goods and services.

The files had reportedly been sent to the accounts section for payment processing after a delay of eight to 10 months and were subsequently forwarded to the audit section.

While files are routinely audited before payments are released, officials have now insisted that every file carry a “Passed for Payment” seal before being submitted for audit.

The new requirement has created a substantial backlog, with around 5,000 files reportedly awaiting clearance. The payment disruption has affected several BMC vendors, many of whom have stopped supplying goods and services or taking up fresh work.

Vendors said payments were already pending for eight to 10 months, and the latest audit objection has further aggravated the situation. The prolonged delays have disrupted their supply chains and increased their financial burden.

With outstanding dues yet to be cleared, vendors have decided against undertaking additional work until payments are released.

Accounts section says seal unavailable

The audit section has asked that files returned to the accounts section carry the “Passed for Payment” seal.

However, the accounts section has reportedly informed officials that it does not have such a seal. Staff from the accounts section have brought the issue to the notice of the finance department.

Vendors to raise issue with commissioner today

BMC additional commissioner (finance) Varun Baderia has scheduled a meeting with BMC vendors on Friday.

The vendors are expected to raise their concerns over payment delays and the audit objection before BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain.

Baderia confirmed that the meeting is expected to focus on resolving the procedural issue and clearing the pending files and vendor payments.