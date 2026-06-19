Nearly 1 Month After, Bulldozers Set To Return To Upper Lake Catchment Area | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a month after hearings on objections filed by alleged encroachers, the district administration is preparing to restart a major anti-encroachment drive in the Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland) catchment area under the Bairagarh circle.

The demolition campaign is expected to begin on Saturday once the requested police force is deployed to ensure law and order during the sensitive operation.

Sources said that the administration has planned one of the biggest demolition actions in Bhopal, as nearly 500 police personnel are being arranged.

Once clearance is received, administrative teams will use bulldozers to clear illegal commercial and residential structures built on protected lake land.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sumit Kumar Pandey said the administration is systematically implementing its plan to remove all illegal constructions from the lake catchment area.

"After clearing major encroachments around the Kaliasot Dam and parts of the Upper Lake catchment earlier this year, officials are now completing logistical preparations to resume demolition activities," said Pandey.

347 illegal structures identified

A district-wide demarcation survey conducted in February identified 347 illegal encroachments across the TT Nagar and Bairagarh circles.

The administration has set a June 30 deadline to clear all remaining encroachments at Bhoj Wetland.