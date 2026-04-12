NDA Exam Held Across Madhya Pradesh Amid Heightened Security; 12 Candidates Barred From Giving Exam In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations were conducted on Sunday amid heightened security and strict monitoring measures across Madhya Pradesh.

In Bhopal, 12 candidates were denied entry at the Government Naveen Higher Secondary School in Arera Colony after the examination centre gates were closed at 9:30 am.

Candidates arriving late were turned away as per guidelines, which mandate the closure of gates 30 minutes before the exam begins. While candidates alleged the gate was closed before the scheduled time, officials maintained that reaching the venue early is mandatory and latecomers are not permitted entry.

This year, authorities enforced face authentication, metal detector checks, and strict entry rules to ensure a fair examination process. However, officials at the Bhopal centre said the face authentication process could not be carried out due to a server failure.

Read Also Indore Defence Exams: Candidates To Undergo Facial Recognition For Entry

The examinations are being held across three major cities in the state. In Bhopal, 12 centres have been set up with 5,810 candidates appearing. Indore has 13 centres with 5,493 candidates, while Gwalior is hosting 6,030 candidates across seven centres. In total, over 17,000 aspirants are appearing for the exams in these three cities