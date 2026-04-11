Indore Defence Exams: Candidates To Undergo Facial Recognition For Entry | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2026, along with the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2026, in the city on Sunday. The exams will be held at 13 centres, where 5,493 candidates are set to appear.

Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade presided over a meeting at the Divisional Commissioner's office on Friday to review preparations. Khade noted that these constitute major examinations conducted by the UPSC. The exams are scheduled for Apr 12 across 13 sub-centres in the city over two or three sessions.

The NDA and NA examinations will be conducted in two sessions: from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The CDS examination will be held in three sessions: from 9 am to 11.30 am, from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Khade has been designated as the examination coordinator officer, holding overall charge, while Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sapna M Lowanshi has been appointed as the officer-in-charge.

Khade stated that facial authentication of candidates will be conducted at all centres. Entry gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates must leave personal belongings, such as bags and mobile phones, outside the premises. No valuable items will be permitted within the examination centre.