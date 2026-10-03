Nayara Energy Hikes Petrol By ₹5, Diesel By ₹3 Per Litre In Madhya Pradesh As Crude Oil Prices Rise | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nayara Energy increased petrol and diesel prices across the country on Saturday, with the hike also affecting fuel prices in Madhya Pradesh. The company raised petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre in the state.

Nayara Energy has around 275 fuel stations across Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal alone, the company operates eight petrol pumps.

According to petrol pump operator Brijendra Singh, petrol was priced at ₹114.81 per litre on Friday, while diesel was selling at ₹99.59 per litre.

Following Saturday's hike, petrol at Nayara Energy outlets is now priced at ₹119.81 per litre, while diesel costs ₹102.59 per litre.

Crude Oil Prices Rise

According to the company, the decision to increase fuel prices was taken following a rise in crude oil prices in the international market.

The company said the hike was aimed at reducing the gap between retail fuel prices and rising costs.

Prices Hiked In March Too

Nayara Energy had also increased fuel prices earlier this year after global energy supplies were affected amid the Iran conflict.

On March 26, the company increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre.

However, after tensions in West Asia eased and international crude oil prices declined, Nayara reduced petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre on July 1.

The company has now restored the earlier hike by once again raising prices by the same amount.

Read Also Nayara Energy Hikes Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 3, Higher Global Oil Costs Squeeze Retailers

No Hike By PSU Oil Firms

Meanwhile, state-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) did not revise petrol and diesel prices on Saturday.

Jio has also not increased fuel prices so far.

In Bhopal, petrol sold by these companies is priced at around ₹114.54 per litre, while diesel costs approximately ₹99.64 per litre.