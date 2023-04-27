Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh: Security forces put on high alert in MP

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alert has been sounded in three districts Dindori, Balaghat and Mandla of the state where the naxal movement is reported.

Security forces have been asked to stay cautious while moving in a vehicle in the area where the movements of the Naxals have been reported. This comes a day after the deadly Naxalite attack in Dantewada of state Chhattisgarh which left 10 security personnel and a civilian dead on Wednesday. Ten personnel, belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources informed that on Thursday, one of the organisations had taken the responsibility of the attack stating that ‘it was a reply to the government's action against them’. DIG intelligence, Dr Ashish told Free Press that the IG anti Naxal, Anurag Kumar is on tour to the Naxal affected districts and taking stock of the security arrangements.

SP Balaghat Sameer Saurabh also added that the forces have been told to follow the security standard operating procedure (SOP) strictly while moving and carrying out routine work assigned to them.

In around a year , there have been four encounters between the naxal and the security forces in which eight naxal, having the reward of Rs 1.50 crore on their heads, have been gunned down.

SP Balaghat further said that, on April 22 in Kadla forest area under Garhi police station in the wee hours two women Naxals were gunned down, they have been identified as Sunita, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and Commander of Bhoramdev Committee, a wing of the Maoists, and Sarita Khatia Mocha, ACM and active in Vistar Dalam, he said. Both of them were carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each, he said.

Naxals active in MP

-In the naxal affected area of the state, banned organization Darrekasa Dalam of Communist Party of India (Maoist) and Naxalite group of Malanjkhand Dalam are operating.

-Vistar Platoon-2 and 3 of the CPI(Maoists) Kawardha-Balaghat (KB Division) are reportedly working on the plans to establish a left wing extremist (LWE) corridor from Kavardha to Dindori via Balaghat and Mandla districts.

State needs more skilled force

-To counter the naxal in these districts the Madhya Pradesh police need more skilled force to tackle them.

-State government had sent a proposal to Centre to establish one India Reserve Battalions to combat naxal in Balaghat, the approval for the same is yet to be received.

-Steps are being taken to check activities of LWE in Kanha National Park, two jungle camps of trained and skilled security personnel have been set up in the core area.