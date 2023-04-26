Bhopal: BJP holding meeting on Mann Ki Baat, booth management

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for the assembly election by holding meetings.

The party is organising two big meetings on Thursday. Senior leaders of the organisation are taking part in one meeting, and people’s representatives have been called to another.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party’s state unit president VD Sharma and other senior leaders are participating in both the conferences.

All the BJP office-bearers, presidents of all fronts of the organisation, district unit presidents, district in-charges and the leaders associated with booth management have been asked to take part in the meeting beginning at 11am. All the ministers, MPs and MLAs have been called to the meeting at 7pm.

The 100th episode of Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat to be broadcast on April 30 will be discussed at the meetings.

Apart from that, there will be a discussion on booth Vistarak campaign and booth management.

The BJP workers will listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat at each booth. The government and the organisation will use their full strength to make the event successful.

The BJP is preparing for the election in the name of Prime Minister, so they will show their strength through Mann Ki Baat at booths.

Polls discussed with different groups

BJP’s state in charge Muralidhar Rao discussed the election separately with different groups. The BJP has set up many groups to prepare for the election. Rao held talks with the heads of these groups and took feedback on their work.