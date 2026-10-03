Navratri 2026: Bhopal’s 38 Police Station Areas To Get Extra Night Patrols, Women Cops At Garba Venues | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police are preparing a special night-patrolling plan for Navratri, with additional personnel to be deployed across all 38 police station areas from midnight to 5 am.

The move is aimed at preventing late-night crimes and maintaining security around festival venues, crowded markets and women-safety hotspots. The nine-day Navratri festival will begin on October 11.

Police personnel from the police lines and offices will be brought into the deployment, including constables, head constables, sub-inspectors, inspectors and ACPs.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told media persons that the duty charts were being prepared for the city’s four zones. Personnel will be assigned specific police station areas and timings, with the additional force also available for combing operations and raids.

Crime-prone areas under special watch

Police are analysing crime patterns for the past six months to identify locations where thefts, robberies, knife attacks and other offences occurred.

Particularly sensitive areas may receive two additional patrol teams depending on the requirement.

Festival venues to get additional security

Garba-Dandiya venues and Durga Puja pandals will receive additional police deployment during Navratri.

Dial-112 and bike FRV teams will also intensify patrolling on isolated and poorly lit roads, while crowded areas will remain under surveillance.

Women personnel to cover hotspots

Women-safety hotspots have been identified in each police station area. Women personnel from constable to inspector rank will patrol markets, fairs, festivals and Garba-Dandiya venues on motorcycles and other vehicles.

The teams will respond to complaints involving harassment, stalking, indecent behaviour and threats. Commissioner Kumar said the arrangement would increase police visibility at night and facilitate quick action against suspicious activity and offenders.