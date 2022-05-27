Naugaon: Congress workers stage sit-in against Janpad Panchayat CEO

Representative Photo |

Naugaon (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers of Naugaon have started a sit-in (dharna) in front of Janpad Panchayat Office on Thursday.

They said that their protest would continue until a probe is ordered against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Janpad Panchayat Naugaon, Anjana Nagar.

The Congress workers including Sudha Yadav, Maharajpur MLA Neeraj Dixit's father Vinod Dixit, Bala Kushwaha, Mahendra Singh and other Congressmen set up a tent in front of Jan panchayat office.

Congress workers accused Anjana Nagar of being involved in corruption. They claimed that there is a ‘fix percentage’ against each construction worker. Meagre payment to construction workers are being done by contractors, as they pay commission to the concerned officials.

Congress workers said that there were a lot of irregularities in the water scheme approved by the government in Jhinjhana gram panchayat under the district, which was investigated at a high level and on March 25, the investigation report was handed over to the higher officials, but till date no action has been taken.