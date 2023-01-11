National Youth Day today: More jobs, affordable education is what youth expect from State Youth Policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Policy of the state government is on the anvil. The government has sought suggestions from the youth on the proposed policy. On National Youth Day, Free Press talked to some youngsters in the city to know what they expect from the Youth Policy.

Excerpts:

‘Should focus on health, social justice’

The State Youth Policy should focus on core areas of social justice, youth leadership and development, health, fitness, sports and employment and entrepreneurship. NGOs and educational institutions should be involved in the implementation of the policy.

Mohsin Khan, 28, social activist

‘Make education affordable’

The government should allocate more funds to public universities of national importance so that they can reduce their fees, which have become unaffordable for a majority of the students. Eligibility criteria for various scholarship schemes, available for reserved categories like SC, ST and OBCs should be expanded so that general category students can also benefit from them. The government should increase job opportunities for the state’s youth.

Anupam Mishra, 23, student, NLIU, Bhopal

‘More opportunities for rural youth’

The new policy should enable youth from rural areas to compete with others on an equal footing. I also want that necessary information and resources should be available to the youth of rural areas so that they can make their future in academic as well as non-academic fields.

Prajwal Pandey, 21, Student, MANIT Bhopal

‘Focus on entrepreneurship’

The Youth Policy should focus on things like professional education and entrepreneurship, which are included in the New Education Policy. I want the government to identify unemployed youths and make some arrangements for them in the Youth Policy.

Asma Khan, 25, student, MA, Social Work, BU

‘Publicise schemes for youth’

First of all, provide jobs to the youth. Youth of the state should be given preference in industries set up as an outcome of the MP Global Investors' Summit (GIS). Job-oriented courses should be started. The most important thing is that the government should launch a portal on which authentic and valid information regarding all old and new schemes for the youth should be available as also about which colleges are fake so that the youth can get proper guidance.

Shailendra Dubey, 30, doctor