National Sindhi Theatre Festival Kicks Off In Bhopal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cultural extravaganza, organised by the Sindhi Rang Samuh Sanstha of Bhopal, started with a fitting tribute to the late Shri Sundar Agnani (1936-2023), a revered writer whose contributions to literature and theatre continue to resonate.

The festival drew talented artists from Sindhi theatre groups spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, who converged in Bhopal to showcase their theatrical prowess.

The plays presented on Saturday struck a balance between serious and comedic themes.

`Seen the Unseen’, Mumbai-based playwright and director Neeru Asrani took the stage with her thought-provoking play, this play was crafted exclusively for this event; the play shed light on societal issues that often go unnoticed.

`The Mock Wedding’, a play that has graced stages since 1964 and written by the late Shri Sundar Agnani, made its Bhopal debut. The play humorously delved into the exaggerated qualities people attribute to prospective brides and grooms during matchmaking.

