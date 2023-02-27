National Science Day today: City scientists’ works on renewable energy bag international recognition

National Science Day | iStock images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scientists in the city who are working on renewable energy, gas sensor, water purification, UV shielding have earned international recognition for their works. These scientists have been listed in Stanford University’s top 2% list of the world’s most influential scientists (2022).

On the eve of National Science Day, Free Press talked to them to know how their works are helpful for global well-being. Most of their works are eco-friendly, cost effective, and not much dependent on conventional energy.

Excerpts:

Prashant V Baredar |

I have 24 years of experience in mechanical engineering and energy studies. I have published one patent on a reconfigurable mechanism for the wind turbine blade. I have done consultancy projects on the "Investment Grade Energy Audit" of Rajgarh collectorate building and "Solution to reducing the bearing temperature in hydro turbine" for the Indira Sagar Hydro Power plant. We try to generate useful energy. It is a substitute for coal and kerosene. It is environment-friendly and helps to reduce dependency on conventional sources of energy.

Fozia Zia Haque |

My main research is based on the application of nano materials such as in solar cell (Renewable Energy), Gas sensor, Water Purification, UV shielding etc. I have been using quantum dot and perovskite nanostructures to improve the efficiency of existing solar cells. Some students of my research lab are working on the UV shielding film using natural UV absorber of flowers with some nano materials. They have prepared a very flexible film with 99.9% UV absorption. The same material is studied for making sun screen lotion with high SPF. The optical gas sensor technology using nano materials is also one of my important works. Has got a patent on the sample holder used in the optical gas sensing.

My work ‘Micro Algae’ is based on biodiesel production and utilisation. It is the latest and third generation of biodiesel. We made the green biodiesel using green algae with mixing 5%-10% diesel to test the performance, combustion and emission of an engine. We also check whether it is fruitful for the common man or not. The Microalgae production research work is going on. Nowadays, the government is focusing on hydrogen fuel and electric vehicles. So we are working on that too. My work is based on computational fluid dynamics which helps to check air-borne particles inside rooms and provide thermal comfort.

Gaurav Dwivedi, Assistant professor, Energy centre |

My area of research is Renewable energy. We are working in the area of biofuel production and utilisation. We are using waste vegetable oil and non edible oil sources like neem, mahua ,karanja for biofuel production. The biofuel from these sources is less costly and environment friendly as compared to conventional sources. We have tested it which matched all standard parameters. It is 15%-20% less pollutant and 20%-30% cost effective than petrol and diesel.