National Pet Day on April 11: Pets helped Bhopal residents to overcome Covid blues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During Covid pandemic and lockdown, many people in the city adopted dogs as pets to beat stress and loneliness. Their arrival changed the atmosphere at their homes. Gloom replaced with cheer and despair gave way to hope. The pets have become their best friends and family members now. On the eve of National Pet Day, Free Press spoke to some of them to know how pets changed their life. Excerpts:

My best friend

We were not feeling good during Covid-19. So, I adopted a female stray dog named ‘Lucy’ of Indian breed during the second wave. I adopted an Indian dog because it is more friendly than dogs of other breeds. The atmosphere of my home has become good after her arrival. She is very attached to me. We play, eat and sleep together. We celebrated her first birthday last year. For me, she is like my best friend. She makes us feel stress-free.

Anushka Kujur, teacher

Children of our family

We had no work to do during lockdown. That time, dogs were also suffering as they were not getting food. So, I first adopted a dog of Indian breed in 2021. I adopted a German Shepherd recently for safety issues. I take care of them and spend a lot of time with them. Harry and Simba are like children of our family. There are many reasons to keep pets. We can see connectivity between humans and animals by this. It also removes the fear factor that animals are dangerous and they attack us.

Navya Patel, student

Like family members

I have two pet dogs named Teddy - a Labrador and Cocco - a golden retriever. I adopted them at the time of Covid as they are stress busters. They are very caring. They taught us how to live life and ignore small things. Earlier, my family members didn’t like them but now the pets have become family members themselves.

Rakesh Parashar, assistant professor

Give mental peace, reduce hypertension

Pets give mental peace and help reduce diseases like hypertension. They also give company to people who live in nuclear families. Hospitals abroad keep pets to give mental peace. Most of the people adopt dogs because their interaction with human beings is more than other pets. They always communicate with owners.

Dr Mukesh Tiwari, veterinary doctor

Adoption increased by 10-15%

Number of adoptions of pets, mostly dogs has increased by 10pc to 15pc. Most of them prefer street dogs. I think the reason behind this is that people are much more aware regarding adoption than earlier.

Ishika Kakde, Animals with Humanity